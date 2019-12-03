4 jawans of Indian Army missing after avalanche hits North Kashmir

4 Indian Army jawans have been reported missing after an avalanche hit parts of North Kashmir on Tuesday. The avalanche hit the Kupwara and Bandipora districts of North Kashmir at an altitude of 18,000 feet. As per sources two separate avalanche incidents have been reported.

The two avalanches hit Gurez sector of Bandipora and Karnah sector of Kupwara. The army has deployed rescue teams and search parties for the rescue operation. Army helicopters have also been deployed to find the missing Bravehearts.

No official statement has been given by the Indian Army officials.

