Kumbh seer dies in Haridwar due to Covid-19 after turned away by hospitals: Report

A seer in Haridwar who had tested Covid-19 positive passed away after he was allegedly turned away by hospitals for lack ICU beds, a report in Times of India said. The 70-year-old had attended the Maha Kumbh in Haridwar. He later tested positive for infection.

The TOI report said that he was turned away by both AIIMS, Rishikesh and Government Doon Medical College (GDMC) because no ICU bed was available.

The seer was initially admitted to a Covid care centre in the Bairagi Akhada camp. He was later referred to Baba Barfani Covid care centre as his condition deteriorated. After his condition turned critical, the seer was rushed to a specialised centre, additional chief medical officer (ACMO) of Haridwar Dr HD Shakya told TOI.

He was taken to AIIMS, Rishikesh on Sunday where hospital said that ICU beds were full and he was turned away. He was then taken to GDMC where too he was not admitted for lack of beds. The seer was admitted back to the Covid Care centre where he lost the battle against Covid-19.

According to reports, there are 180 ICU beds at AIIMS in Rishikesh and 50 at the GDMC. All beds are occupied and patients are waiting to be admitted to ICU.

Uttarakhand has reported its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day on Tuesday with 3,012 people testing positive for the infection.

The state government has already ordered closure of markets in urban areas barring shops dealing in essential commodities from 2 pm onwards and changing of the night curfew timing across the state from 9 pm to 7 pm. Also, all schools, degree colleges, institutes and coaching centres have been closed.

