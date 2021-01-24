Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Kumbh Mela 2021: Govt issues guidelines, makes medical certificate mandatory for attendees

The government has issued guidelines for the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar. As per the guidelines, it is mandatory for the attendees to obtain a medical certificate to be able to participate in the event.

"All devotees desirous of attending the mela should register with Uttarakhand Govt & obtain a compulsory medical certificate from Community Health Centre/District hospital/Medical college in their State," the Centre said in its guidelines on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government has authorised the Garhwal Commissioner and the Kumbh Mela official to allocate works up to worth Rs 5 crore and Rs 2 crore respectively to speed up preparations for the Kymbh Mela.

The mela official has also been authorised to increase the amount to be spent over sanctioned works by 50 per cent if necessary and split works of lengthy nature into two parts.

The Kumbh Mela in Haridwar is scheduled to begin from March 11 and will conclude on April 27.

