Kidnapped Sikh community leader in Afghanistan released: MEA

Image Source : PTI Kidnapped Sikh community leader in Afghanistan released

Nidan Singh Sachdeva, a Sikh community leader of Afghanistan who was kidnapped in Paktia province last month, was released from captivity on Saturday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

"We convey our appreciation to the government of Afghanistan and tribal elders from the area, whose efforts secured the return of Nidan Singh," it said.

In a statement, the MEA said the "targeting and persecution" of minority community members by terrorists at the behest of their external supporters remains a matter of grave concern.

"In a recent decision, India has decided to facilitate the return of Afghan Hindu and Sikh community members facing security threats in Afghanistan to India," it said.

Sachdeva, a leader of the Hindu and Sikh Community of Afghanistan, was kidnapped in the Chamkani district of Paktia province on June 22.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage