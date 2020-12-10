Kerala reports case of new type of malaria. How worrisome it is?

Image Source : PTI A soldier, who had returned after serving in Sudan, has been detected with 'plasmodium oval, a new genus of malaria'.

Kerala, which reported the first confirmed case of COVID-19 infection in India earlier this year, has detected a patient suffering from a new type of malaria.

State Health Minister KK Shailaja informed that a soldier, who had returned after serving in Sudan, has been detected with 'plasmodium oval, a new genus of malaria'.

The person is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kannur, she said. The minister added that the spread of the disease can be controlled by timely preventive measures.

"Plasmodium oval, a new genus of malaria detected in Kerala. It was found in a soldier who was being treated at District hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan. Its spread can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures," Shailaja said in her tweet.

Plasmodium ovale, a new genus of malaria, has been detected in the State. It was found in a soldier who was being treated at the District hospital in Kannur. The soldier had come from Sudan. The spread of the disease can be avoided with timely treatment and preventive measures. — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) December 10, 2020

Notably, the first case of COVID-19 in the country was detected in Kerala. A student who had returned to Thrissur from China's Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly disease, was found to infected with novel coronavirus.

In 2018, Nipah virus outbreak was reported first from Kerala's Kozhikode.

The south Indian state has recorded nearly 6.50 lakh COVID-19 cases so far and the death toll is over 2,500.

Latest India News