Seperated by parents, lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora reunited by Kerala HC

Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed lesbian couple Adhila Nassrin and Fathima Noora to live together on a habeas corpus plea filed by Adhila.

Adhila, based out of Earnakulam, had on Monday took to social media stating that her partner was taken by force by her parents. She alleged that not only has her partner's family taken her away by force, but the police have not done anything to bring her back.

However, a senior officer of Aluva police said the law enforcers had intervened in the matter right from the start and that the other woman -- Kozhikode native - had given in writing that she was leaving with her parents willingly.

The two women met each other in Saudi Arabia when they were studying in class XI in a school there.

By class XII, they realised they were both lesbians and that they were in love, said her posts.

When their respective parents found out about their relationship, they lied that they would discontinue it, she said and added that after they returned to India and joined college, they continued with their relationship.

