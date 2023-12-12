'Goondas have taken charge': Kerala Governor hits out at Pinarayi Vijayan after convoy attacked by students

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan

In a scathing attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused the CM of conspiring to physically harm him. The Governor's accusations stem from an incident where his vehicle was allegedly struck by members of the Students Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the ruling CPI(M).

Khan said, "Today the 'gundas' are trying to rule the roads of Thiruvananthapuram. When they came, I stopped my car and I got down (from my car). Why did they flee?... Because I do not wish to be pressurised by their tactics, therefore they are trying to threaten me... They hit my car from both sides... Will they allow anyone to come near the car of the CM? Police knew them but what can the police do when the CM is directing them... It is the CM, he is conspiring and he is sending these people to hurt me physically... The collapse of the constitutional machinery cannot be allowed..."

This incident, which took place while the governor was en route to the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport to leave for New Delhi, has ignited a political firestorm in the state.

Police, on the other hand, said that the Governor's vehicle was blocked by the SFI activists only at one place and seven people of the student outfit have been arrested. In the other two incidents, only black flags were waved and in connection with that around 10-12 SFI activists have been taken into custody. Cases under the relevant provisions of the IPC are being registered against them.

