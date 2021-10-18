Kerala rains: 6 of family rescued, left homeless after house collapses in Thiruvananthapuram

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kottayam: Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Kerala Fire and Rescue personnel during rescue operations at the site of landslide at Kavali in Kottayam district,

At least six people, including a 22-day old infant, were rescued by the fire force officials after a concrete wall of a house collapsed in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday. According to the details, the incident took place in Mudavanmugal amid heavy rains in Kerala. Binu, one of the family members said it was raining in the night and the compound wall collapsed and fell over the house.

"We heard a sound that a concrete slab fell over my brother in law Unnikrishnan who was sleeping in the veranda. He was rescued by the fire force after one and half hours of effort," he added.

The portion of the collapsed house fell over the 80-year-old lady Leela also who was sleeping near the kitchen. Hearing the sound neighbours rushed to the spot and rescued the family members, the officials added.

Unnikrishnan and Leela were shifted to the hospital later as they had been injured.

Binu further said "We don't have a house for living in now, however, we were shifted to my parent's house but there are no facilities to accommodate us. We need a house to live in."

More than 20 people have so far died as heavy rains have led to landslides in several parts of Kerala. Many hapless families in the high range hamlet were displaced and became inmates of rehabilitation camps.

Several elderly villagers said it was for the first time in their lives they were experiencing such intense rainfall.

The Indian Navy said a helicopter from Naval Air Station, INS Garuda was launched in the morning to drop relief materials to the affected people.

The helicopter undertook aerial sorties to assess the status of the floods and landslides for authorities to plan any land-based search and rescue operations.

"At present, all Air assets, Rescue teams, and Team of Naval divers are kept on standby to assist civil administration at short notice", a Navy statement said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | PM Modi talks to Kerala CM, says authorities working on ground

Latest India News