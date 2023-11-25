Four students dead, 46 injured in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University music concert | Updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Four students dead, 46 injured in stampede at Kerala's Cochin University music concert

Four students died while many others were injured in a stampede in Kerala's Kochi according to Health Minister Veena George.

The accident took place during a music concert by Nikhita Gandhi that was held in the open-air auditorium on the campus. The dead, include two male and two female students of the university.

As many as 46 students are undergoing treatment at the Kalamassery Medical College while information has been received that some others are undergoing treatment at private hospitals.

The concert which was scheduled for 6 pm, was delayed by half an hour leading to the open auditorium was completely filled.

According to sources, heavy rain caused the crowd to run towards shelter leading to a stampede.

This is a developing story.

Latest India News