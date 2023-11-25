Pakistan: 11 dead, several feared trapped after massive fire engulfs shopping mall in Karachi

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Eleven people died in a massive fire that broke out in a multi-storey shopping mall on Rashid Minhas Road in Pakistan’s Karachi on Saturday (November 25), officials said, Geo News reported. Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab confirmed the number of casualties on X, formerly Twitter, handle, and said that bodies have been shifted to different hospitals in the city. “KMC Fire Department has so far confirmed that there have been 9 casualties in the fire incident. 7 bodies have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital while 1 body each has been shifted to Civil and Abbasi Shaheed Hospitals,” he wrote.

“Search process still continues,” he added.

What did the fire department say?

According to the fire brigade officials, around 50 people who were trapped inside the RJ shopping mall were rescued in the operation which involved two snorkels, eight fire tenders and a bowser, Geo News reported.

A spokesperson for the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center (JPMC) informed that they received nine bodies, while another rescue official said that one body each was shifted to the Civil hospital and Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

According to the officials, there were more people trapped and efforts were being made to rescue them all. Blaze was brought under control, according to the officials. The cooling process is currently underway on one of the floors, Geo News reported.

The fire first broke out at around 7 am on the second floor and later spread to the fourth, fifth and sixth floors of the mall. However, the cause behind the blaze was yet not clear.

“The injured have been shifted to a nearby healthcare facility for treatment. Six of those injured are in critical condition,” Geo News quoted the officials as saying.

CM Baqar reacts

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar mourned the loss of lives in the incident and ordered urgent measures to control the fire. He also asked for immediate medical aid to the injured, Geo News reported.

Karachi Deputy Commissioner assures action

Karachi Deputy Commissioner (DC) Salim Rajput visited the spot and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

“The buildings lacking security arrangements will be sealed. From tomorrow, all the deputy commissioners will collect data on buildings in their areas,” he was quoted as saying by Geo News.

“Legal action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

According to Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed, the mall’s building caught fire for the second time. “Two years ago there was a fire in the same building,” he said.

Bilawal on loss of lives

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari expressed grief over the incident. And demanded an immediate investigation to prevent such incidents from taking place in the future, Geo News reported.

