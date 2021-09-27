Kerala records 11,699 COVID cases, 58 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI As many as 80,372 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the release said.

Kerala recorded 11,699 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state to 46,41,614. The death toll increased to 24,661 with 58 new fatalities.

The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,763 which brought the total recoveries to 44,59,193 and the number of active cases to 1,57,158, an official press release said.

Among the 14 districts, Thrissur recorded the highest number of cases with 1,667, followed by Ernakulam (1,529), Thiruvananthapuram (1,133), Kozhikode (997) and Malappuram (942).

Of the new cases, 41 were health workers, 32 from outside the state and 11,134 infected through contact, with the source of it not clear in 492.

There are currently 4,78,087 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 4,56,821 are in home or institutional quarantine and 21,266 in hospitals.

(with PTI inputs)

