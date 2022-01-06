Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to fly to US for medical treatment, govt to bear expenses

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will fly to the United states for medical tretment on January 15, said official sources on Thursday. ijayan is being accompanied by his wife and his personal assistant and would return on January 29.

Vijayan's predecessors V.S. Achuthanandan and E.K. Nayanar also used to frequent to the western countries for medical care facilities, whenever they needed medical attention.

The state government like in the past is meeting the expenses as always. Prior to the Covid pandemic began, Vijayan was in the US for receiving medical attention.

(with IANS inputs)

