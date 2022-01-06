Thursday, January 06, 2022
     
  4. Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to fly to US for medical treatment, govt to bear expenses

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to fly to US for medical treatment, govt to bear expenses

The state government is meeting the expenses.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Thiruvananthapuram Published on: January 06, 2022 17:23 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Image Source : PTI

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan 

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will fly to the United states for medical tretment on January 15, said official sources on Thursday. ijayan is being accompanied by his wife and his personal assistant and would return on January 29.

Vijayan's predecessors V.S. Achuthanandan and E.K. Nayanar also used to frequent to the western countries for medical care facilities, whenever they needed medical attention.

The state government like in the past is meeting the expenses as always. Prior to the Covid pandemic began, Vijayan was in the US for receiving medical attention.

(with IANS inputs)

