'Walk in the garden': PM Modi to inaugurate Kempegowda International Airport T2 on Nov 11

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru.

Highlights T2 will be able to handle 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru

Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design

Kempegowda International Airport: PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 11, built at the cost of around Rs. 5000 crores.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.

Image Source : ANITerminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

Image Source : ANIPassengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens at T2

This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Image Source : ANIIt will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.

ALSO READ | Gadkari heaps praises on Manmohan Singh: 'India indebted to former PM for economic reforms'

ALSO READ | Amit Shah to hold high-level IB meet today to assess internal security situation in country

Latest India News