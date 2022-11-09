Wednesday, November 09, 2022
     
  4. 'Walk in the garden': PM Modi to inaugurate Kempegowda International Airport T2 on Nov 11

Kempegowda International Airport: With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari | New Delhi
Published on: November 09, 2022 12:10 IST
Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
Image Source : ANI Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru.

Highlights

  • T2 will be able to handle 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently
  • Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru
  • Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design

Kempegowda International Airport: PM Modi will inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on November 11, built at the cost of around Rs. 5000 crores.

With the inauguration of T2, passenger handling capacity as well as counters for check-in and immigration will double, helping the people immensely. It will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.

India Tv - Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Image Source : ANITerminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”. Passengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens and these gardens have been made in India using indigenous technology.

India Tv - Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Image Source : ANIPassengers will travel through 10,000+ sqmts of green walls, hanging gardens at T2

This Airport has already established a benchmark in sustainability with 100% usage of renewable energy across the campus. Terminal 2 has been created with sustainability principles woven into the design.

India Tv - Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

Image Source : ANIIt will be able to handle more around 5-6 crore passengers annually from 2.5 crore currently.

