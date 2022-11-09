Amit Shah to hold high-level IB meet today to assess internal security situation in country

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Union Home Minister Amit Shah

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah is expected to chair a high-level meeting of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officers across the country in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The meeting is being conducted to discuss the state of internal security in the nation, threats of terrorism, and the need for coordination between federal and state agencies.

According to reports, the day-long meeting will commence from 11 AM to 5 PM.

"The Home Minister will take stock of the overall internal security scenario, intelligence gathering network and other aspects needed to be addressed so that robust internal security is ensured in the country," an official from the home ministry stated.

Agenda of the meeting

The official further stated that the meeting is anticipated to cover issues like continued terrorist threats and global terrorist organisations, financing of terrorism, narco-terrorism, the relationship between organised crime and terrorism, the illegal use of cyberspace, and the movement of foreign terrorist fighters.

According to reports, the meeting will also lay emphasis on how to improve cooperation and synergy between the federal and state security agencies to address the constantly evolving security concerns.

Reportedly, the meeting is likely to see the attendance of top officers from all across the nation who are concerned with matters relating to intelligence. Ajay Kumar Bhalla, the Union Home Secretary, and Tapan Deka, the head of the IB, would be among the top officials present at the meeting.

