Can vaccinate entire Delhi in 3 months if full freedom is given to us: CM Kejriwal | Exclusive

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in an exclusive conversation with India TV on Sunday said that they can vaccinate entire Delhi in 3 months provided they are given full freedom by the Centre.

Speaking to India TV during Swasthya Sammelan, Kejriwal said some experts feel that there may be a Covid-19 strain that is spreading too fast as rising cases in Delhi is a concern.

"We have to prepare for our ultimate limit... lockdown will be imposed only in a condition if we realise that hospitals are falling short or the fatality rate is increasing," he said.

"Hospitals should not fall short of ICU beds, ventilators, oxygen. This should be our concern. Proper hospital management has to be followed," he added.

"I appeal to people if you are an asymptomatic Covid-19 patient, please do not admit in hospitals. Follow home isolation, so that hospitals should not fall short of beds for serious patients," Kejriwal said.

"Our objective is to achieve maximum vaccination we can," he mentioned.

Kejriwal said that he understands the problems of those whose businesses are getting affected but restrictions are also important to save lives and control the spread of the virus.

He urged the Centre to curtail or stop the export of vaccines and accelerate the manufacturing process of jabs.

On vaccine stock in the national capital, Kejriwal said as of now they have jabs left for the next 7-10 days.

Kejriwal concluded by saying, "at present, the situation is under control in Delhi. Only experts can enlighten us when will we get free from this pandemic but it can become just like viral fever if everyone is vaccinated."

