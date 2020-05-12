Kejriwal asks Delhi to send suggestions on lockdown relaxations: Here's how you can do it

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Delhiites to send suggestions on lockdown relaxation.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked people in Delhi to send suggestions, ideas on what kind of lockdown relaxations should be provided in the national captial which could be considered after May 17 when the third phase of lockdown ends. The chief minister said that the Delhi government will consider suggestions from the people, experts and send them to centre to prepare Delhi once lockdown 3.0 ends on May 17.

People can send their suggestions, ideas on lockdown relaxation by 5 pm tomorrow (Wednesday) through below mentioned ways:

People can dial 1031 and record their message

Can WhatsApp on 8800007722

Can email to Delhi CM at -- delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com

Addressing a presser via video conferencing, Kejriwal said, "I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May 17. You can send in your suggestions by 5 pm tomorrow on the number 1031 , WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com".

I want to ask the people of Delhi to send their suggestions on what they want post May17. You can send in your suggestions by 5pm tomorrow on the number 1031 , WhatsApp no. 8800007722 or e-mail at delhicm.suggestions@gmail.com: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal pic.twitter.com/i10ilzzMTq — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2020

Kejriwal address came a day after PM Modi's meeting with all the chief ministers to decide road ahead on the lockdown and its exit in the country. In his meeting, the Prime Minister asked all states to send him suggestions on what kind of relaxations they want in their states post May 17. Yesterday's meeting with CMs was PM Modi's 5th such meeting ever since country entered lockdown phase to contain and fight coronavirus.

ALSO READ | Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address nation at 8 PM today; decision on lockdown likely

ALSO READ | Section 144 imposed in nearby areas of New Delhi railway station

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage