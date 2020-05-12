Section 144 imposed in nearby areas of New Delhi railway station

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI As train services to resume from today, section 144 has been imposed in nearby areas of New Delhi Railway Station.

As railways to resume services of select trains from today, Section 144 has been imposed in nearby areas around the New Delhi Railway Station as a precautionary measure. Since the resumption of train service is from today, many migrants are unaware of the guidelines issued by the railway ministry according to which only those who have a confirmed e-ticket can enter the New Delhi railway station. Therefore, many migrants who have been waiting for train services to resume took to New Delhi railway station on Monday not knowing that tickets are not being issued from the station ticket counter and the only way to book the ticket is by visiting the IRCTC website.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage