What's wrong if doctors, corona warriors getting special facilities: Kejriwal asks oppn

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Kejriwal asks what's wrong if corona warriors get special facilities.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed media via video conferencing and responded to opposition for raising questions on Delhi government decision to providing better facilities to doctors, healthcare workers, volunteers, police personnel and all corona warriors who are serving coronavirus patients.

Kejriwal said that it is our responsibility to take care of them too. We have listed a few 5 star hotels in the service, so if any doctor, nurse or any corona warrior falls sick then they can also be treated in these 5 star hotels, because this is also our responbility."

Kejriwal responded to opposition's charge on what is the need for providing special arrangements to treat corona warriors saying, "I feel we should do whatever we can, It is our responsibility." He added what's wrong if 5, 10, 15 crores are spent in taking care of corona warriors.

I want to ask people should corona warriors get special facilities, offcourse yes, what's wrong in this... if we give 1 crore to a corona warrior family, what's the issue in this... what problem does opposition have in this. This is not the time for doing politics, time to come together and help all," Delhi CM added.

Further addressing the presser, Kejriwal said, "Out of roughly 7000 positive cases in Delhi, approximately 1500 are in hospital. Out of these 1500 in hospital, only 27 are on ventilator. Majority of cases are mild or asymptomatic. We have analysed that 82% of the people who have lost their lives were above the age of 50. We are seeing that there are more deaths among elderly people."

On migrants issue, Kejriwal said, "We are arranging more trains for the migrants. I appeal to them to not travel on foot. It is not safe. We take your responsibility. We are here to take care of you."

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage