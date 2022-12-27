‘Kattar papi parivar’: BJP’s latest charge against Robert Vadra over Rajasthan land scam

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE BJP's latest land scam allegation against Robert Vadra

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday attacked Gandhi family over an alleged land scam in Rajasthan.

Calling Gandhi family a ‘kattar papi parivar’, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said that businessman Robert Vadra- son-in-law of Sonia Gandhi- unlawfully grabbed lands in Rajasthan.

“There is a 'Kattar Papi Parivar' in India. Their work is to grab the land of farmers and hand it over to their son-in-law Robert Vadra. During Congress government in Rajasthan from 2008-13, 125 bighas of land was bought from farmers and allotted to 2 persons- Hariram and Natharam,:” BJP's G Bhatia

He asserted during the investigation, it was found that both these persons do not exist and are fictitious.

The said land was later sold to Skyline Hospitality in which Robert Vadra and his mother are partners, BJP added.

“Corrupt Gandhi family thinks, it is beyond the reach of law but no one can escape PM Modi’s honesty and probe agencies dedication,” he said.

Also Read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Salman Khurshid compares Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram, Congress as 'Bharat'

Latest India News