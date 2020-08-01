Image Source : FILE PHOTO Karnataka unlocks further amid surge in Covid cases

Karnataka began unlocking further amid surging coronavirus pandemic to revive its sagging economy and restore many activities for new normal across the southern state, an official said on Saturday. "Unlock 3.0 began earlier in the day in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the standard operating procedures of the Union Health Ministry to open up more activities for restoring near normalcy," a state Home department official told IANS here.

Lockdown restrictions, however, will remain in all containment zones across the state to control and reduce the COVID-19 cases.

"Night curfew from 9pm to 5am has been withdrawn from Saturday and total lockdown lifted on Sunday. Curbs on intra-state and inter-state movement of people and vehicles have been withdrawn for hassle-free travel," said the official.

With public holidays since Friday to Sunday, cities and towns across the state have been free from grid locks and traffic congestion, as movement of people and vehicles have been less than normal.

"With more relaxations of lockdown restrictions, gyms and yoga institutes will reopen from August 5 across the state as directed by the home ministry," said the official.

Schools, colleges, theatres, bars, entertainment parks, auditoriums, assembly halls and swimming pools will continue to remain closed till August 31 to prevent the virus spread.

Barring essential supplies and services, lockdown curbs will remain in all the containment zones in cities and towns across the state to contain the virus.

"Ban on social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will also continue till further orders, as curbs will be lifted gradually after assessing the situation," added the official.

Vulnerable people, including those above 65 years of age, with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years have been advised to stay at home.

With 5,172 new cases across the state on Saturday, Karnataka's Covid tally shot up to 1,29,287, including 73,219 active after 53,648 were discharged so far, with 3,860 during the last 24 hours, while 2,412 died of the infection till date since March 9, with 98 during the day.

As epicentre of the pandemic in the state, Bengaluru accounted for 1,852 fresh cases, taking its tally to 57,396, including 37,760 active after 18,579 were discharged so far, while 1,056 succumbed to the virus till date, with 27 during the day.

