Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka: Section 144 imposed in Kodagu district from tomorrow ahead of Congress protest, BJP event

Highlights Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Kodagu district starting 6 am tomorrow.

The announcement to impose section 144 was made by District Collector, Kodagu.

The move comes ahead of a Congress protest and a BJP event, both on August 26.

Karnataka news: Section 144 has been imposed in Karnataka's Kodagu district starting 6 am tomorrow (August 24) and will go on till 6 pm on August 27. The move comes ahead of a Congress protest in the area and also a BJP event named 'Jan Jagarti Sammelan', both of which will take place on August 26.

The announcement to impose section 144 was made by District Collector, Kodagu. Congress will organize the 'Kodugu Chalo Protest' at the same place where an egg was thrown on former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on August 18. The Congress leaders declared that over one lakh Congress workers would join the protest in Madikeri.

Meanwhile, the Kodagu district BJP members including the MLAs called for a massive awareness rally in Gandhi Maidan in Madikeri on August 26. This rally was also likely to be participated by state BJP leaders, even as the event declared to create awareness against Tipu Jayanthi.

Section 144 has been imposed in view of the sensitivity of the situation and keeping the clashing parties in mind. Further, the Kodagu district administration also banned sales of liquor on August 25 and 26.

All public gatherings, private and political gatherings, market day and other rallies have been banned on these days. Display of political party flags or black flags, display of black clothes leading to protests, bursting of crackers and gathering of more than five people in a group is banned under the order.

Latest India News