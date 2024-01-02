Karnataka sculptor's family elated at Ram Lalla's idol selection, mother calls it 'happiest moment'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's mother expressed her happiness.

Ram temple: The idol of 'Ram Lalla' carved by Karnataka’s renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj has been selected for the grand temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the temple on January 22 as the 'pran pratishtha' scheduled to take place at 12:20 pm. Arun's mother and other family members were elated to know the news and expressed their happiness. Arun has made the idol of 5-year-old Ram Lala on Krishna Shila (a type of stone). Krishna Shila has been taken out from Karakala in Karnataka. Last year in March, this stone was selected to make the idol of Ram Lalla.

Arun's mother expresses her happiness

Speaking to the news agency ANI, Arun's mother said that it is the happiest moment for the entire family. "I wanted to see him crafting the sculpture, but he said he would take me on the last day, I will go on the day of the installation," she added. Expressing her happiness further, she said, "I wish Arun's father was alive today, he would have been even happier. The whole world will see the idol of Ram Lalla made by my son... there can be no greater happiness than this."

Here's what Arun's wife said:

Meanwhile, Arun's wife Vijeta was also so elated and said that she is so proud of her husband. "I am speechless, I am very happy and feeling proud. My husband did not inform me about all this... I got to know through the media... I couldn't believe whether this news was true or false, so I thought of asking Arun directly. When I called him, he was busy with work, and later, when he called back, I enquired about it. He also mentioned that he has not received any information about it yet," she added.

Vijeta further said that Arun has never compromised on his work. He always gives his 100 per cent, conducts thorough research, and is dedicated to his work. He devotes a significant amount of time, continuously working until he feels the 'presence of God on the stone he is sculpting', she added.

Image Source : INDIA TVSculptor Arun Yogiraj' wide speaks to the media.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on selection of idol

On Monday night, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced that the statue of Ram Lalla sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru has been selected for installation at the Ayodhya temple. "'Where Rama is, there is Hanuman'. The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized. Renowned sculptor of our country is our proud Mr. Arun Yogiraj. The idol of Lord Rama carved by him will be installed in Ayodhya. This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," he said in an X post.

Voting for selection of Lord Ram idol

The voting on the three idols of Lord Ram Lalla was held on December 30. The Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra examined all three idols of Ram Lalla and handed over their opinion in writing to the trust to take the final decision. Renowned sculptors Ganesh Bhatt and Arun Yogiraj from Karnataka, besides Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan have carved three idols of Ram Lalla.

The sculptors from Karnataka have used black stones while the sculptor from Rajasthan has used white Makrana marble. The idols of Ram Lalla are based on the sketch presented to the Trust by Mumbai-based renowned artist Vasudeo Kamath.

Ram temple consecration on January 22

It should be mentioned here that Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024. Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical and cultural significance for the people of India. A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised.

