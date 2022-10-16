Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
  4. Karnataka: Nine dead, 10 injured in three-vehicle pile-up in Hassan

Karnataka: Nine dead, 10 injured in three-vehicle pile-up in Hassan

Hassan road accident: All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Hassan Updated on: October 16, 2022 9:02 IST
Karnataka road accident, Hassan road accident, three vehicle pile up in Hassan, death toll, injured,
Image Source : ANI. Karnataka: Nine dead, 10 injured after three-vehicle pile-up in Hassan.

Highlights

  • 9 people, including 4 children, were killed & 10 injured in a pile-up involving 3 vehicles
  • All those killed were travelling in tempo traveller, which was crushed between bus & milk tanker
  • The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital

Hassan road accident: Nine people, including four children, were killed and 10 injured in a pile-up involving three vehicles in Hassan, police sources said.

The accident involving a KMF milk tanker, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus, and a tempo traveller took place in Arsikere taluk at around 11:00 pm on Saturday (October 15), they said.

All those killed were travelling in the tempo traveller, which was crushed between the bus and the milk tanker. While six of them died on the spot, three succumbed on the way to the hospital, the sources said.

The injured are undergoing treatment at a hospital here, they said.

Superintendent of Police, Hassan, Hariram Shankar and senior officials visited the accident site and all necessary procedures are being followed, they said. 

The were returning home after visiting Dharmasthala, Subramanya, Hasanamba temples, added police. 

(With agencies inputs) 

