  4. Punjab: 1 dead, several trapped as wall of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Punjab: 1 dead, several trapped as wall of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Punjab: Mohali police said that the rescued labourers were sent to a nearby hospital while one of them lost their life.

Hritika Mitra Edited By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika Mohali Published on: October 09, 2022 22:38 IST
The wall of an under-construction building collapses in
Image Source : @ANI The wall of an under-construction building collapses in Mohali.

Punjab: One person died while several others were feared injured after the wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Centre collapsed on Sunday.

As many as 8 labourers were buried under the debris. Police said that four of them have been rescued so far. 

Mohali police also said that the rescued labourers were sent to a nearby hospital while one of them lost their life. 

The showroom is being constructed on the Mohali airport road. 

Rescue operations are underway. 

