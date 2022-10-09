Punjab: 1 dead, several trapped as wall of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Punjab: One person died while several others were feared injured after the wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Centre collapsed on Sunday.
As many as 8 labourers were buried under the debris. Police said that four of them have been rescued so far.
Mohali police also said that the rescued labourers were sent to a nearby hospital while one of them lost their life.
The showroom is being constructed on the Mohali airport road.
Rescue operations are underway.
