Punjab: 1 dead, several trapped as wall of under-construction building collapses in Mohali

Punjab : One person died while several others were feared injured after the wall of an under-construction showroom under Mohali City Centre collapsed on Sunday.

As many as 8 labourers were buried under the debris. Police said that four of them have been rescued so far.

Mohali police also said that the rescued labourers were sent to a nearby hospital while one of them lost their life.

The showroom is being constructed on the Mohali airport road.

Rescue operations are underway.

