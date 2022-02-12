SP leader Rubina Khanam threatens to 'chop off hands' of those who lay hand on hijab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Students leave classes in the presence of Police personnel after classes were suspended indefinitely at Doranda College following a protest over Hijab wearing

Highlights SP leader Rubina Khanam on Saturday threatened to chop off hands of those who touch hijab.

Her statement comes in light of the ongoing Hijab controversy that took shape in Karnataka.

Khanam is a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party leader from Aligarh.

Samajwadi Party leader Rubina Khanam on Saturday threatened to chop off hands of those who touch the hijab of any woman. Her statement comes in light of the ongoing Hijab controversy that took shape in Karnataka and is now reaching different pockets of the country. Khanam said, "The ongoing hijab controversy in Karnataka is an attack on the self-respect of women and daughters of India. Any body who tries to lay a hand on hijab of a woman will see their hands chopped off"

She further said, "Be it a tilak oor pagdi or a hijab on one's forehead, it is a part of India's culture. Anyone who is politicizing this, it stooping too low. The government may be run by any party, but no one should make the mistake of considering women weak".

KARNATAKA HIJAB CONTROVERSY UPDATES

Khanam is a senior leader of the Samajwadi Party leader from Aligarh. On Friday, women students of Aligarh Muslim University had held a protest against the hijab ban at some educational institutes in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Udupi BJP MLA K Raghupathi Bhat today said he has been receiving threat calls from unidentified persons after the hijab issue turned into a major controversy.

Bhat, who is the president of the development committee of the pre-university college for women in Udupi where the hijab issue originated in Karnataka, told reporters in Udupi on Friday that most of the calls received by him were internet calls from foreign countries, reported PTI.

In a fresh development in the Karnataka Hijab controversy, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration.

Latest India News