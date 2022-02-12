Follow us on Image Source : PTI Hijab controversy Live: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress code for equality, national integration

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday in the wake of the Karnataka 'hijab' row and it seeks a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration. The fresh PIL, which has been filed by Nikhil Upadhyay through lawyers Ashwini Upadhyay and Ashwani Dubey in the apex court, also sought a direction to the Centre to set up a judicial commission or an expert panel to suggest steps for inculcating values of “social and economic justice, socialism secularism and democracy and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration among the students”. On Friday, other cases pertaining to the 'hijab' controversy were mentioned for urgent hearing before the top court, which took note of the pendency before the three-judge bench in the Karnataka High Court, and said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at an "appropriate time". The high court, in an interim order, meanwhile, asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom in institutions which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform. It is scheduled to resume hearing on February 14. Besides the Centre, states and the union territories, the PIL has made the Law Commission a party and sought a direction to respondent authorities “to strictly implement a Common Dress Code for staff and students in all the registered and recognized educational institutions in order to secure equality of status and social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity national integration”. It referred to certain protests held in the national capital on February 10 against the ‘hijab’ curbs in Karnataka.

Latest India News