Saturday, February 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Hijab controversy Live: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress code for equality, national integration
Live now

Hijab controversy Live: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress code for equality, national integration

The high court, in an interim order, meanwhile, asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom in institutions which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 12, 2022 14:53 IST
Hijab controversy Live: PIL in SC seeks implementation of
Image Source : PTI

Hijab controversy Live: PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress code for equality, national integration

A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday in the wake of the Karnataka 'hijab' row and it seeks a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration. The fresh PIL, which has been filed by Nikhil Upadhyay through lawyers Ashwini Upadhyay and Ashwani Dubey in the apex court, also sought a direction to the Centre to set up a judicial commission or an expert panel to suggest steps for inculcating values of “social and economic justice, socialism secularism and democracy and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration among the students”. On Friday, other cases pertaining to the 'hijab' controversy were mentioned for urgent hearing before the top court, which took note of the pendency before the three-judge bench in the Karnataka High Court, and said it would protect the Constitutional rights of every citizen and take up cases at an "appropriate time". The high court, in an interim order, meanwhile, asked the state government to reopen educational institutions and restrained students from wearing saffron shawls, scarves, hijab and any religious flag within the classroom in institutions which have prescribed a student dress code or uniform. It is scheduled to resume hearing on February 14. Besides the Centre, states and the union territories, the PIL has made the Law Commission a party and sought a direction to respondent authorities “to strictly implement a Common Dress Code for staff and students in all the registered and recognized educational institutions in order to secure equality of status and social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity national integration”. It referred to certain protests held in the national capital on February 10 against the ‘hijab’ curbs in Karnataka. 

Latest India News

Live updates :Hijab controversy

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Feb 12, 2022 2:53 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    High drama at Bengaluru School, as parents allege bias against Muslim students

    High drama prevailed at a Bengaluru school in Karnataka on Saturday as parents of Muslim students alleged bias engaging in a heated debate with the Principal. The school management dismissed one teacher Shashikala for creating unnecessary problems. The incident took place at the Vidyasagar English School situated in Chandra Layout locality of Bengaluru. The parents who gathered in large numbers alleged that their wards have been insulted by a lady Mathematics teacher Shashikala who has spoken ill about their religion, hijab, and other religious practices. They demanded immediate action against the teacher and questioned the Principal. The jurisdictional police and education department officials rushed to the spot and spoke to the teacher, students and their parents. The agitated parents have been pacified for now but a tense situation still prevails. - IANS

  • Feb 12, 2022 2:38 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Section 144 imposed in Mysuru; police bans rallies, protests till Sunday

    Mysuru Police has banned rallies, protests till Sunday in the wake of protests called by unidentified people over the Hijab row to maintain law and order.
    Prohibitory orders have been enforced under Section 144 of CrPC in the city. As per an order issued by City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Prohibitory orders will be in force from February 12 (6 AM) to February 13 (10 PM). In the meantime, no protests or rallies will be allowed in the district.

  • Feb 12, 2022 2:36 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    PIL in SC seeks implementation of common dress code for equality, national integration

    A PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday (today) by Nikhil Upadhyay through lawyers Ashwini Upadhyay and Ashwani Dubey in the wake of the Karnataka 'hijab' row and it seeks a direction to the Centre, states and union territories to implement a common dress code for staffers and students in registered educational institutions for securing equality and promoting fraternity and national integration. Ashwani Dubey in the apex court, also sought a direction to the Centre to set up a judicial commission or an expert panel to suggest steps for inculcating values of “social and economic justice, socialism secularism and democracy and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration among the students”. “Alternatively, being custodian of the Constitution and protector of fundamental rights, direct the Law Commission of India to prepare a report suggesting steps to secure social equality and to promote fraternity dignity unity and national integration within three months,” it said.

     

  • Feb 12, 2022 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Karnataka govt extends holiday for PU Colleges till Feb 15

    The Karnataka government has extended till February 15 holidays for pre-university colleges, shut from February 9 following the raging hijab row on several campuses and was slated to open on February 14. The government has already ordered closure of the degree and diploma colleges till February 16. In its circular, the government said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order in the state. According to sources close to Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh, the classes for 9th and 10th will function as usual from February 14.

  • Feb 12, 2022 2:34 PM (IST) Posted by Priya Jaiswal

    Motivated comments on India's internal issues not welcome: MEA on Hijab row

    India on Saturday rejected criticism by some countries over the simmering dress code row in certain educational institutions in Karnataka and said that "motivated comments" on the country's internal issues are not welcomed. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of the realities. "A matter regarding dress code in some educational institutions in the State of Karnataka is under judicial examination by the High Court of Karnataka," he said. "Our constitutional framework and mechanisms, as well as our democratic ethos and polity, are the context in which issues are considered and resolved. Those who know India well would have a proper appreciation of these realities. Motivated comments on our internal issues are not welcome," he said.

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News