Hijab controversy: Police bans protest, rallies in Mysuru till February 13

Mysuru Police has banned rallies and protests till Sunday (February 13) in the wake of protests called by unidentified people over the Hijab controversy to maintain law and order in the city.

Prohibitory orders have also been enforced under Section 144 of CrPC in the city.

As per an order issued by the City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, "Prohibitory orders will be in force from February 12 (6:00 am) to February 13 (10:00 pm). In the meantime, no protests or rallies will be allowed to take place in the district."

The Hijab protests began on February 4 (Friday) at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district of Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.

During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab by Muslim women earlier this month.

On Tuesday (February 8), the Karnataka High Court also appealed to the student community and the public at large to maintain peace and tranquillity while hearing various pleas challenging a ban on hijab in the state.

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Ramana and Justices AS Bopanna and Hima Kohli said that they will see the issue at the "appropriate time" as the Karnataka High Court is seized of the matter and also suggested lawyers to not make it a national-level issue.

