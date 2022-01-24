Karnataka's fresh Covid cases skyrocket to over 50,000 as weekend curfew relaxed | 10 points

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Karnataka Covid cases surge on Sunday

Karnataka's Covid cases surged on Sunday after the weekend lockdown restrictions were relaxed in the state. The state added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively. This is the second time, since May 5, 2021 when the state had reported 50,112 infections, the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections.

Here's all you need to know:

The state's health department said 22,842 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 31,21,274. Karnataka on Saturday reported 48,049 fresh cases. On Saturday Karnataka had relaxed it's Covid Weekend lockdown restrictions. The infections on Sunday were mainly driven by Bengaluru, which contributed more than half of the total infections -- 26,299. Other districts too had fresh cases including 4,359 in Mysuru, 1,963 in Tumakuru, 1,922 in Hassan, 955 in Dharwad, 947 in Udupi, 925 in Bengaluru Rural and 904 in Ballari.. The positivity rate for the day was 22.77 per cent and the case fatality rate was 0.03 per cent. A total of 2,20,459 samples were tested in the state including 1,76,337 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.05 crore. This is the second time, since May 5, 2021 when the state had reported 50,112 infections, the state has crossed 50,000 daily infections. The state added 50,210 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally and 19 deaths taking the total caseload and fatalities to 35,17,682 and 38,582 respectively. There were 76,373 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 9.33 crore, the department said.

(inputs from agencies)

