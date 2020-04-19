Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Karnataka: 4 new COVID-19 cases reported, tally rises to 388

Four new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Karnataka, taking the total number of infections in the state to 388, the Health department said on Sunday.

"Four new positive cases have been reported from last evening to this noon....Till date 388 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 14 deaths and 105 discharges," the department said in its mid-day situation update.

All the four are from Mysuru. While, two men (aged 46 and 20) are with travel history to Delhi; the other two (39-year old man and 23-year old woman) are from Nanjanagudu in Mysuru and contacts of patients already tested positive.

The man from Nanjanagudu is the secondary contact of a patient already tested positive. Nanjangud has been declared a coronavirus hotspot after several cases linked to a pharma company there tested positive.

