Coronavirus cases in India cross 15,000-mark; death toll at 507. Check state-wise list

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths and 2,231 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures on Sunday. Till Saturday evening, positive cases in India were at 14,792 including 488 deaths while over 2015 people were cured for the deadly disease. The country is under an extended lockdown period that will end on May 3 after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his televised address said that lockdown helped in containing coronavirus cases in the country adding almost every state wanted to extend the lockdown as cases were still surfacing. He also said that if India would not have imposed a complete shutdown, India would have been in a disastrous situation.

Earlier on Saturday, 26 Indian Navy personnel tested positive for coronavirus at the strategically-located Western Naval Command in Mumbai, in the first case of a major outbreak of the deadly infection in the armed forces. All the infected sailors were staying at a bachelors' residential block at the INS Angre, a shore-based logistics and support establishment, just a few hundred metres away from the main Naval dockyard housing a range of frontline warships and submarines of the force.

According to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 3,72,123 samples from 3,54,969 individuals have been tested as on Saturday for possible coronavirus exposure. Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Rajashtan, Madhya Pradesh have been the worst-hit states by coronavirus having over 1,200 positive cases while Uttar Pradesh is also nearing 1000-mark.

State-wise list of coronavirus cases, deaths in India

Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 77 foreign Nationals) Cured Death Andaman and Nicobar Islands 14 11 0 Andhra Pradesh 603 42 15 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0 Assam 35 12 1 Bihar 86 37 2 Chandigarh 23 10 0 Chhattisgarh 36 24 0 Delhi 1893 72 42 Goa 7 6 0 Gujarat 1376 93 53 Haryana 225 43 3 Himachal Pradesh 39 16 1 Jammu and Kashmir 341 51 5 Jharkhand 34 0 2 Karnataka 384 104 14 Kerala 400 257 3 Ladakh 18 14 0 Madhya Pradesh 1407 127 70 Maharashtra 3651 365 211 Manipur 2 1 0 Meghalaya 11 0 1 Mizoram 1 0 0 Nagaland# 0 0 0 Odisha 61 24 1 Puducherry 7 3 0 Punjab 202 27 13 Rajasthan 1351 183 11 Tamil Nadu 1372 365 15 Telengana 809 186 18 Tripura 2 1 0 Uttarakhand 42 9 0 Uttar Pradesh 969 86 14 West Bengal 310 62 12 Total number of confirmed cases in India 15712* 2231 507

