Indore police inspector dies of coronavirus

The Station Head Officer of Indore's Juni police station, who tested positive for coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in city's Arvindo Hospital, has died. Devendra Chandravanshi, an inspector in Madhya Pradesh police, died on Saturday night. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 48 lives in Indore alone. Indore is one of the worst-hit towns in Madhya Pradesh.

Coronavirus cases have been reported from 25 out of the 52 districts of Madhya Pradesh so far. In Indore, worst affected by the pandemic, 49 new cases were found on Saturday taking the number of cases to 891.

The number of COVID-19​ patients in Madhya Pradesh rose up to 1,402 while the death toll stood at 69 with no death being reported Saturday. 127 patients have recovered and returned home, including 71 in Indore and 31 from Bhopal. Two IAS officers of the health department who had contracted infection returned home in the state capital on Saturday upon recovery. Health officials also said that 432 containment zones have been carved out in the state.

The virus has infected 47 people in Khargone district, 23 in Ujjain, 26 in Barwani, 23 in Hoshangabad, 32 in Khandwa, 20 in Dewas, 13 each in Morena, Vidisha and Ratlam, 16 in Jabalpur, seven in Raisen, nine in Mandsaur, two in Gwalior, 24 in Dhar, six in Shajapur, two in Chhindwara, five each in Agar Malwa, Alirajpur and Sheopur, two each in Shivpuri and Betul and one each in Sagar and Tikamgarh.

