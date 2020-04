Image Source : AP 45 new coronavirus cases in Agra; case tally in city of Taj rises to 241

As many as 45 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Agra taking the overall case-tally in the city to 241. Agra DM Prabhu told news agency ANI about the rise in cases on Sunday morning.

Agra has reported 6 coronavirus deaths so far while 10 patients have been discharged after being cured of the disease.

COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh are closing in on a thousand while the death toll stands at 14. The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 86.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage