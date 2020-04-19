Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Andhra: 44 new COVID-19 cases reported; state tally reaches 647

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 647 after 44 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the latest media bulletin by State Nodal Officer said on Sunday. With the latest updates, Guntur district maintained its lead over Kurnool district in terms of number of positive cases. Andhra Pradesh's 647 cases put it at number 9 in terms of number of cases among all states and union territories in India. Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 3651, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Till Saturday, 42 persons have been reported cured and discharged from hospitals in Andhra Pradesh, while 16 persons have died of coronavirus till now. Currently, 589 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state.

India coronavirus cases have crossed 15,000-mark taking confirmed cases toll to 15,712 including 507 deaths while 2,231 patients have recovered from the deadly disease, as per health ministry's figures released on Sunday.

