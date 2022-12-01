Karnataka: Congress raises objections against proposal to install Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue in Mangaluru

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Congress raises objections against a proposal to install Chhatrapati Shivaji's statue in Mangaluru

Chhatrapati Shivaji statue row: Congress members in the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) council have voiced their opposition against the proposal to install a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji.

This comes after the decision to install the statue was approved by the MCC at its meeting on October 29. According to the MCC, the decision was taken considering the demand from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maratha Association.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 30, Opposition leader Naveen D'Souza opposed the move denoting the position of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) against Karnataka.

He argued when the MES is attempting to disturb the peace on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, it is wrong to erect a Shivaji statue in the city. D'Souza also advised that the Shivaji statue be replaced with one of the twin Tulunadu warriors, Koti-Chennaya.

BJP, Congress engage in verbal dual

Meanwhile, Meanwhile, BJP members chastised their Congress counterparts, saying the grand old party has made it a habit to oppose Hindu leaders.

The party's corporators said the name of Shivaji should not be limited to Maharashtra. As the verbal duel between the corporators continued, the council chief whip Premananda Shetty said the proposal had already been approved in the last meeting and the opposition's objections were recorded.

