In next 2 days, Centre will announce guidelines for lockdown extension: Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa who attended video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about COVID-19 situation and lockdown to control it, on Saturday said that in the next two days, Centre will announce guidlines for lockdown extension. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi told us that we must not compromise on lockdown and we are receiving suggestions for extending it for next 15 days. PM said in next 1-2 days the Centre will announce guidelines for next 15 days," he said.

He assured that his government was doing everything to tackle the pandemic and requested people to stay at home to get rid of the coronavirus outbreak at the earliest. "My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM @Narendramodi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted.

My cabinet and I attended the video conference about #covid19 with PM @Narendramodi today. We discussed vital strategies and actions to implement around the state. We are doing and will do everything in our control to tackle this pandemic.1/2 pic.twitter.com/xoAk2kth8c — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 11, 2020

During the video conferencing, several Chief Ministers are said to have suggested for extension of the national lockdown by at least a fortnight after April 14. The video conference, which began at 11 am, came amidst indications that the Central government may extend the nationwide lockdown with some possible relaxations.

The state today reported seven news COVID-19 cases bringing the total number of cases in the state to 214. According to the state's Health Ministry, out of the total cases, six people have died while 37 others were cured/discharged. Till now, 40 deaths and 1035 new cases in the last 24 hours, this is the sharpest ever increase in cases in the country. India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases rises to 7447 including 6565 active cases, 643 cured/discharged/migrated and 239 deaths.

