Rakesh Tikait on Karnal mahapanchayat: We are not against Haryana govt but the Centre

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that they have nothing against the Haryana government but the Centre, which is adamant in not repealing the controversial three farm laws.

Earlier in the day, a meeting of farm leaders with local administration in Karnal ended inconclusively with protesting farmers demanding action against SDM Ayush Sinha and an independent inquiry in the matter.

Tikait, activist Yogendra Yadav were among the 13 representatives participating in the meeting with district administration officials.

Before going for the meeting, Rakesh Tikait said, the Khattar government is conspiring to limit the farm agitation to Karnal, which will not be successful. He said the farm protests at borders of Delhi will continue.

