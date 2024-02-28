Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates list

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Election 2024

Kanniyakumari Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kanniyakumari or Kanyakumari is one of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Tamil Nadu. The state has 39 parliamentary seats. The Kanniyakumari seat comprises six Assembly segments including Kanniyakumari, Nagercoil, Colachal, Padmanabhapuram, Vilavancode and Killiyoor. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) are the main parties in the constituency. Congress party leader H Vasanthakumar won the Kanniyakumari constituency in 2019. He died in 2020 and his son Vijay Vasanth won a bypoll in 2021 by defeating BJP's Pon Radhakrishnan.

Kanniyakumari Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 15,01,250 voters in the Kanniyakumari constituency during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. Out of this, 7,60,832 voters were male and 7,40,259 were female voters. 159 voters belonged to the third gender. 5,752 were postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kanniyakumari in 2019 was 7,741 (7,565 were men and 176 were women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Kanniyakumari constituency was 14,67,796. Out of this, 7,43,378 voters were male and 7,24,348 were female voters. 70 voters in this constituency belonged to the 'others' category. There were 1,048 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Kanniyakumari in 2014 was 5,354 (4,050 were men and 1,304 were women).

Kanniyakumari 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Congress candidate H Vasantha Kumar won the seat with a margin of 2,59,933 votes. He was polled 6,27,235 votes with a vote share of 59.77%. He defeated BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan who got 3,67,302 votes (35%). Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) candidate V Jainteen stood third with 17,069 votes (1.63%) in the constituency. The total number of valid votes polled was 10,48,377.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP candidate Pon Radhakrishnan won the seat. He was polled 3,72,906 votes with a vote share of 37.62%. Congress candidate H Vasantha Kumar got 2,44,244 votes (24.64%) and was the runner-up. Radhakrishnan defeated Kumar by a margin of 1,28,662 votes. The total number of valid votes polled in this constituency was 9,90,742. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate D John Thankam came third with 1,65,688 votes (14.44%) and BSP candidate AP Ahamad was in the fourth position with 18,905 votes (1.65%).

Kanniyakumari Past Winners

Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP): 2014

J Helen Davidson (DMK): 2009

In 2008, the Nagercoil constituency was renamed Kanniyakumari.

Nagercoil Past Winners

AV Bellarmin (CPM): 2004

Pon Radhakrishnan (BJP): 1999

N Dennis (TMC-M): 1998

N Dennis (TMC-M): 1996

N Dennis (Congress): 1991

N Dennis (Congress): 1989

N Dennis (Congress): 1984

N Dennis (Congress): 1980

Kumari Ananthan (NCO): 1977

NOTA (None of the Above)

In 2019, 6,131 voters (0.58%) opted for NOTA in the Kanniyakumari constituency. In 2014, 4,150 voters (0.42%) opted for NOTA in the Kanniyakumari constituency.

Kanniyakumari Voter Turnout

The total number of valid votes polled during the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections was 10,48,377 or 69.83%.

In 2014, the total number of valid votes in this Lok Sabha seat was 9,90,742 or 67.50%.

Kanniyakumari Poll Dates

In 2019, the voting took place on April 18 in the Kanniyakumari constituency.

In 2014, the voting was held on April 24 in Kanniyakumari.

Kanniyakumari Result Dates

In 2019, the result was announced on May 23.

In 2014, the result was announced on May 16.

Number of Polling Stations

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,694 polling stations in the Kanniyakumari constituency.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, there were 1,562 polling stations in the Kanniyakumari constituency.