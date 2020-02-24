Justice B.P. Dharmadhikari named Acting CJ of Bombay HC

Monday, February 24, 2020
     
Justice Bhushan P. Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Monday.

Mumbai Published on: February 24, 2020 17:54 IST
Justice Bhushan P. Dharmadhikari has been appointed as the Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said on Monday. Justice Dharmadhikari's appointment follows the retirement of Chief Justice Pradeep Nandrajog last week. Justice Dharmadhikari is presently the seniormost judge of the high court.

A fortnight ago, his cousin Justice S. C. Dharmadhikari, who was the then seniormost judge after the CJ, had resigned from his post.

