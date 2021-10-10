Follow us on Image Source : PTI JP Nadda visits Govindji Temple in Imphal on 2nd day of his Manipur visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday offered prayers at the Shri Govindji Temple in Manipur's Imphal on the second day of his visit to the state. Nadda was accompanied by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Nadda reached Manipur on Saturday on a two-day visit. Assembly polls are due in Manipur early next year.

Earlier on Saturday, while addressing a public rally at Manipur's Bishnupur, he called the state the "gateway for Atmanirbhar Bharat".

The BJP chief also praised the current BJP-led government in the state and said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh brought "only development" during the last four years. Nadda also claimed that BJP will return to power in the state on grounds of the development work done since 2017.

Attacking the previous Congress government in the state, the BJP leader said, "Corruption, commission, and criminalisation were the order of the day in Manipur before we formed the government here. Abduction cases were solved outside police stations. It was the state at the ground level. There was no development."

He further praised the current BJP-led government in the state and said that Chief Minister N Biren Singh brought "only development" during the last four years.

Latest India News