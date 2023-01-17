Nadda's tenure extended, PM Modi's Muslim reach out message- 5 takeaways from BJP national executive meeting

Follow us on Image Source : BJP/TWITTER BJP's brainstorming session concludes

BJP national executive meeting: Two-day long national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) concluded on Tuesday with a major decision on the party chief post and upcoming elections. It was a crucial brainstorming session of the top body of the saffron party ahead of assembly elections in 9 states and the Lok Sabha election in 2024. BJP top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders from across the country participated in the national executive meet held in Delhi.

Here're key takeaways from the meet

BJP president JP Nadda's term was extended till June next year at the party's national executive meeting on Tuesday, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserting the party will win the 2024 Lok Sabha polls with a bigger mandate than 2019. The widely expected development underlines the party's preference for continuity as it gears up for the all-important Lok Sabha polls, expected in April-May next year. Bharatiya Janta Party chief JP Nadda addressed party national executive meeting on day 1 (On Monday) asserting the ongoing year was very important in the prelude to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "PM gave the mandate that we should identify weak booths and strengthen them and increase outreach. 72,000 booths were identified and today BJP president conveyed in the address that 1.32 lakh booths were reached," said seniour BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Monday. The ruling party has been putting in place a number of exercises to strengthen its organisation to ensure that it comes back to power in 2024 at the Centre for a third term. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked BJP members to reach out to every section of society, including minorities such as Muslims, and work for them without electoral considerations. In his address at the BJP national executive, which concluded with his address, PM Modi noted that nearly 400 days are left for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and asked party members to serve every section of society with full dedication in a speech described by several participants as his big vision to expand the saffron organisation and lead the country in every aspect. Various party members who were part of the audience said the prime minister spoke highly of 'sufism' and also asked them to meet professionals from different walks and visit places like universities and churches to connect with them. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Opposition for running 'negative' campaigns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The Opposition continuously ran negative campaigns against the BJP and used abusive language to attack the Prime Minister on many issues, including Pegasus, Rafale deal, money laundering, Central Vista, demonetisation etc. All these cases were fought in the court and judgements were ruled in favour of the Central government. The Supreme Court crushed the Opposition's negative campaigns and exposed them through legal responses," the Finance Minister said. Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday proposed for discussion on Gujarat's historic victory. Addressing party leaders, JP Nadda said the party was in a fighting mode having covered 1.3 lakh weak booths against the 72,000 booths target. He asked all state units to replicate the Gujarat model of booth micro-management to win.

