12 missing after boat capsizes in Damodar river in Jharkhand

At least 12 people went missing after a boat capsized in the Damodar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Thursday, an official said.

The rescue operation is currently on. There were 18 people on board the capsized boat that was headed to Jamtara. The National Disaster Rescue Force has rescued 4 people

The boat capsized near Virbediya bridge at Jamtara at around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz said.

