Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 12 missing after boat capsizes in Damodar river in Jharkhand

12 missing after boat capsizes in Damodar river in Jharkhand

There were 18 people on board the capsized boat that was headed to Jamtara.

India TV News Desk Reported by: India TV News Desk
Ranchi Updated on: February 24, 2022 21:20 IST
There were 18 people on board the capsized boat that was
Image Source : PTI

There were 18 people on board the capsized boat that was headed to Jamtara.

At least 12 people went missing after a boat capsized in the Damodar river in Jharkhand's Jamtara district on Thursday, an official said.

The rescue operation is currently on. There were 18 people on board the capsized boat that was headed to Jamtara. The National  Disaster Rescue Force has rescued 4 people

The boat capsized near Virbediya bridge at Jamtara at around 7 pm, Deputy Commissioner Faiz Ahmed Mumtaz said. 

Also Read | Delhi reports 556 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 5% lower than yesterday

Also Read | How Jayalalithaa changed the dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics, forever - Explained

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News