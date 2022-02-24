How Jayalalithaa changed the dynamics of Tamil Nadu politics, forever - Explained

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Jayalalithaa's 74th birth anniversary: More than just a Chief Minister, she was an iconic leader. She changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics, and the Centre's even throughout her political career. Affectionately known as 'Amma', who came into prominence in the mid-1960s, she worked in almost 140 movies between 1961-1980 primarily in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada languages. She entered into politics and joined AIADMK in 1982 when MG Ramachandran was Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. She was convicted twice in corruption cases, but rose again, and is remembered as people's leader.

A 'woman' icon

Jayalalithaa was born outside Tamil Nadu, in a male dominant world. But she defied the societal norms to become the first female, and the youngest, Chief Minister, of Tamil Nadu, to serve a full term (June 24, 1991, to May 12, 1996). She proved her worth more than just an excellent politician, but she also became an inspiration and went on to become a woman icon. She was the first CM, who, in 1992, introduced the 'cradle baby scheme' to fight female infanticide. Her party, AIADMK relied heavily on female, farmers and Thevar community voters, to which she served her prime. In 2003, during her tenure, India's first company of female police commandos was set up in Tamil Nadu. Breaking all stereotypes, the woman officers were handed all machinery, weapons and were trained just like their male colleagues. She remains a visionary, as many Tamilians across the world recall, to women and children, especially those who are underprivileged. Her dominance in politics was driven by this factor, and her ability to crush misogyny and patriarchy had changed the course of Tamil Nadu politics.

Freebies - The 'Amma' brand

Jayalalithaa's cult following was loosely driven by her 'Amma' freebie schemes - that also got a ton of backlash for. She had created a brand around 'Amma', the affectionate name that her fans called her, and established many public-funded projects such as free canteens, schemes for students, and many welfare programs. While MGR launched the mid-day meal that gained praise from the World Bank, Jayalalithaa topped him and launched 'Amma canteens' for the poor. During her tenure, she included a scooter subsidy for women, special maternity aid for pregnant women, and had also kickstarted medicine outlets that sell all drugs at low prices. She distributed free phones to Self Help Group trainers and the monthly costs are being borne by the state government. In rare schemes, she hadn't included the brand tag, like 'Pannai Pasumai Nugarvor Kootturavu Kadai', where societies sold vegetables at low costs across the state. The contemporary leaders of the state still struggle to keep up with her following, as she glorified 'freebies'. Critics also claim that her schemes were adapted across various states, and centers as well.

The 'religion' angle

Jayalalithaa broke the Dravidian practice of atheism - the strong movement and the origins of AnnaDravida Munnetra Kazhagam, who were proudly anti-brahmin, atheist, rationalist movement. Things changed drastically in the southern state, with women holding aartis in sarees for political leaders. She was a proud Hindu woman, who performed yagnas, and made several public appearances in temples, decrying criticism against upper-caste Hindus in the state. She spoke English fluently, along with Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi as well. would not begin her poll campaigns before paying obeisance to the presiding deity at Srirangam. Funding many free annadanams at around 500 temples, and even construction of a temple for Lord Ram in Ayodhya. For the current scenario of religion-driven politics in the center, Jayalalithaa paved the path of showcasing her faith, beliefs publicly.

Rising from assaults with comebacks

Jayalalithaa is the mother of many dramatic comebacks, winning over and over again, defying the opposition. Tamil Nadu politics was never the same when in 1989 she was attacked, as DMK party members tried to disrobe her. She had tried to interrupt then CM Karunanidhi's budget speech and Karunanidhi hurled cusswords in return. Her hair was pulled, and she was attacked. In the assembly, a crying Jayalalithaa vowed to come back only as of the CM. And she did. Her victory streak went on, as she swept in 1991. However, she faced her biggest political downfall in 1996 as she was arrested on corruption charges, and spent a month in jail. In 2001, she was elected for the top seat again. For the first time in 32 years, a chief minister was elected for a consecutive second term in the state in 2014.

