Delhi reports 556 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 5% lower than yesterday

Delhi reported 556 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday and 6 deaths, according to data released by the health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 1.10 per cent, data revealed.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 583 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent and three deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Amid the decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation has also significantly fallen in the last two weeks.

