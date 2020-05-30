Image Source : PTI Coronavirus in Jharkhand: With 45 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 521

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand rose to 521 after 45 more people tested positive for coronavirus, a government bulletin issued stated. At least 216 people have also recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease. Currently, at least 300 affected persons are receiving treatment in the state. One more person died due to COVID-19 in Jharkhand on Friday, taking the death toll due to the disease to five

A person died in Giridih due to COVID-19, it said.

The previous COVID-19 fatalities had been reported from Ranchi (2), Koderma (1) and Bokaro (1).

As many as 313 migrants who recently returned to the state tested positive for COVID-19, they said.

Altogether 5,415 travellers are under surveillance and asymptomatic while 4,016 travellers completed observation of 28 days, the bulletin said.

While 98,575 people are in various quarantine centres, 2,76,483 people are in home quarantine, it said.

The recovery rate of patients in Jharkhand is 41.45 as against the national rate of 42.88 per cent. The mortality rate in the state is 0.95 per cent as against the national rate of 2.85 per cent, the bulletin said.

