Jharkhand CM Soren requests Centre for free ration in state for next 6 months

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday requested the Central government to distribute free ration in the state for the next 6 months, in the view of coronavirus crisis and prevailing lockdown situation. CM Soren wrote to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution to provide food grains and pulses/gram for free for a period of 6 months under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Self-Reliant India Campaign.

In his letter to the Centre, the chief minister wrote, "This challenge has multiplied by the arrival of migrant labourers in the State. The blockage created in the rural economy due to lockdown has not yet been completely eliminated. And, it is necessary to provide free food grains in this case."

Meanwhile, the Jharkhand government has decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of essential and non-essential items by e-commerce and opening stadiums and sports complexes without spectators.

“It has been decided to permit some additional activities, including the online sale of items (essential and non-essential) by e-commerce, opening stadiums and sports complexes (without spectators) and walking, jogging, running and exercising in open spaces,” Soren said in an order.

As many as 42 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Jharkhand on Thursday, taking the total count to 2,261, including 1,605 recoveries and 12 deaths, the state health department said.

(With ANI inputs)

