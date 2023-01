Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE PIC The court gives relief to 44 accused in the case

A court on Wednesday acquitted 44 accused in one of the cases linked to 2014 Silagain violence in Ranchi, Jharkhand.



The violence had erupted between 2 communities on the Eid festival over Namaz place. 4 FIRs were registered at Chanho police station. However, the trial in the other three FIRs will continue before the court.

