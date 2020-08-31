Lucknow: SP activists lathi-charged for protesting against JEE, NEET exams; police deployed

Image Source : PTI / REPRESENTATIVE SP youth wing lathi-charged for protesting on NEET, JEE

The police lathi-charged the activists of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha on Monday as they held a massive protest in front of the Raj Bhawan in Lucknow to demand postponement of NEET and JEE. As the Samajwadi student leaders and workers marched to Raj Bhawan, a heavy deployment was made in the area and as soon as the activists began the demonstration, police tried to push them back. This led to a scuffle between the two groups and the policemen used batons to disperse the protesters.

The protesters were put into buses and taken to Police lines.

Lucknow: Police baton charge members of student's wing of Samajwadi Party, protesting against Centre's decision to conduct JEE-NEET 2020 examinations in September pic.twitter.com/GCtHMWCswz — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2020

Traffic on the road outside the Raj Bhawan was diverted for some time during the protest.

The Samajwadi Party has been demanding postponement of the NEET and JEE entrance examinations on the grounds that holding the examinations could threaten the lives of lakhs of students during the pandemic.

(With agency inputs)

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage