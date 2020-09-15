Ashamed: Jaya Bachchan slams Ravi Kishan over attempt to 'tarnish' image of industry

Image Source : ANI Jaya Bachchan slams Ravi Kishan over attempt to 'tarnish' image of industry

Without naming BJP MP Ravi Kishan who had on Monday raised the issue of the use of drugs in the film industry, Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday stated that she was "ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it." She stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media.

"Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame," she said.

The statement of the Samajwadi Party MP came during the zero hour in Rajya Sabha.

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said.

The Samajwadi Party MP had given a zero hour notice in the Upper House over an alleged conspiracy to defame the film industry.

This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drugs use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, responding to Jaya Bachchan's statement, BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday said not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry.

"I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry," Ravi Kishan said.

"When Jaya ji and I joined, situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry," he added.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1.

