Major terror bid averted in Srinagar as security forces detonate IED planted near railway track

Image Source : ANI Suspicious object found at railway crossing in Srinagar

A major terror bid was averted in Srinagar on Monday after security forces detonated an IED planted near a railway track. According to news agency ANI, a suspicious object was found near the railway crossing at Kenihama Nowgam station in Srinagar following which security was beefed up in the vicinity.

The movement of traffic was halted immediately and police officials were deployed to the spot. A bomb disposal squad then safely detonated the explosive and traffic was restored in the area, ANI reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, the movement of vehicular traffic on the national highway in Manjakote near Rajouri was halted after a suspicious object was found at the side of the road.

On February 19, two policemen were killed in a terrorist attack in Srinagar's Baghat area of Barzulla. In another encounter on the same day, three terror associates were also killed in the Budgam area of the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir. One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir lost his life and another was injured in a separate encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Budgam district on February 19.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News