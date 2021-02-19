Terrorists open fire on police party in Srinagar, 2 jawans killed; attack caught on cam

Two policemen were killed in an attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday. The attack took place in Baghat area on high security airport road. The two policemen were shot from a close range, a police official said. Security forces have launched a manhunt to track down the assailants.

The Resistance Front (TRF), shadow outfit of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) has claimed the responsibility for the attack which was caught on CCTV.

The injured policemen were taken to a hospital where they succumbed, police said. Among the two, one slain policeman has been identified as constable Sohail.

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Militants shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday.

The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.

